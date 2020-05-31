Rethal M. Smith
1936 - 2020
Smith, Rethal M.
1936 - 2020
Rethal M. Smith, age 83, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 5pm until time of the service at 7pm at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street. For complete obituary details please visit www.orwoodyard.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
