Fraley, Retta Lene
1940 - 2019
Retta Lene Fraley, age 78, of Plain City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born April 1, 1940 in Magoffin County, Kentucky. Retta attended New Beginnings Church of God in Hilliard, Ohio. She dedicated 32 years of service to Ranco. Retta enjoyed her gardening but loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents George Matthew and Louise (Cook) Robinette, siblings Joseph, James, Norma Lee (Raleigh) Watkins, George (Shirley), and John. Retta is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Harold E. "Gene" Fraley; devoted children, Timothy (Wendy) Fraley, Pamela (Kevin) Eyre; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie), Anthony (Hayley), Amanda (Drake), Quinn (Malaney), Daniel (McKenzie), Adam (Rileigh); great grandchildren, Alana, Phillip, Micah; sisters, Rosa B. (Herlin) Helton and Una Marteen "Tina" (Benny) Hart. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City, where funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019