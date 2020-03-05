|
|
Haberman, Reva
1925 - 2020
Reva Haberman, 94, passed away March 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob Weisenberg and Florence Luper Weisenberg and husband of 24 years, Tony Haberman, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by sons, Marc (Pam) Haberman, Jeff Haberman, Larry Haberman; and daughter, Lori (Bruce) Brown. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Sunday from 5-8 at the Clubhouse at the Villas at Eastpointe, 55 Villa Pointe Dr., and Monday and Tuesday from 5-8 at Reva's residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org On-line guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020