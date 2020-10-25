1/
Reva Jean Wright, age 88, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at The Grand at Dublin. She was born on June 15, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Dr. Theodore E. and Gertrude G. (Reeves) Nichols. Reva is survived by her sons, Garry (Kathy) of Savannah, GA, and Larry (Diane) Wright of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Doug (Amy) Wright, Steve (Amy) Wright, and Danielle Wright; and great-grandchildren, Nathan Wright, Thomas Wright, Chloe Wright, and George Wright; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Philip L. Wright; and brothers, Ted and Dick Nichols. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 starting at 11:00AM in Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel in Columbus with Mr. Doug Wright officiating. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of one's choice in Reva's memory. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Wright family. To express a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
