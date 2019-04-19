Home

1951 - 2019
Revenda "Wanda" Taylor, age 67. Sunrise August 7, 1951 and Sunset April 16, 2019. Visitation 1:00pm and Memorial Service 2:00pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The TAYLOR Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
