Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Rex William Naegele


1923 - 2019
Rex William Naegele Obituary
Naegele, Rex William
1923 - 2019
Rex William Naegele, age 96, of Columbus, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1923 in St. Louis, Michigan, to the late Ray Naegele and Mabel (Husted) Naegele. Rex is preceded in death by his wife Christina Naegele. They were married on May 7, 1949 for 65 years. Rex was a proud veteran serving our country in the Ameri-time Services in 1941-1942. He then joined the Army in 1942 and proudly served in World War II until 1946. He retired in 1980 from B&L Motor Freight after 35 years of service. Rex is also preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl Pizzuti; brothers, Donald Naegele and Gail Naegele; and sisters, Evelyn Naegele, Imogene Schilling and Thelma Clark. He is survived by his children, Rex A. (Lyn) Naegele of Springfield, OH, Denise (Stephen) Sunderland of Columbus, Deborah Naegele of Columbus, OH, and Christina K. (Kevin) Cassidy, of Columbus. Rex was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Dominic, Anthony, Maria, Andrea, Miranda, Ben, Stephanie, Stacy, Andy, Sarah and Kerrie. He had 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Rex was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Rex loved to cook. Rex will be missed by all of us who knew him best and loved his kindness and generosity. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1 – 3 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3 PM. Inurnment at a later date at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice and Palliative Care, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Rex's memorial video and extend condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
