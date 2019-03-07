|
|
Kulchar, Rey
1947 - 2018
Reynold "Rey" Marton Kulchar, peacefully passed away one year ago in Savannah, GA. Born on April 19, 1947 in New Brunswick, NJ. Son of the late Anthony and Marie Kulchar. He graduated from Massanuten Military Academy and attended Thiel College. Rey was a Buyer for Value City Department Store. He retired with his wife Joan to Bluffton, SC, after living in Dublin, Ohio for over 30 years. Survived are his children, Rachel, Matt (Elena), Carly and Felicia (Chris); his sister, Lillian Brown; nephews, Mark (Diane) and Robert; his niece, Barbara (Sheri); his great nieces, Jenna and Jessica; and great nephew, Jordan; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Garro and brother-in-law, Anthony; nieces, Dawn (Joe) and Felicia and great nephews, Ryan and Sean; godchildren, Kyle (Laura) and Lauren (Treg); and his beloved grand animals. Rey will be remembered as a loving husband of 35 years, a father with a big heart, a man with a great sense of humor and a gifted craftsman. There will be a celebration of his life at Matthew and Elena's home at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019