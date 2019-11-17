|
Jenkins, Reynold
Reynold Jenkins, 57, sunrise July 14, 1962 until sunset November 4, 2019. Reynold was predeceased by his parents Congaree and Lorraine and brother Joseph. The relatives and friends of Mr. Reynold "Country" Jenkins, residence, Columbus, OH, and those of his ex-wife, Catherine Merritt; her children, Breanna, Sydney, and daughter, Lonice Daly; and siblings, S. Leroy Jenkins, C. Izetta Jenkins-Bonaparte (Lamar), Jackie Jenkins Rivers, E. Jerome Jenkins (Loleta), Minnie S. Jenkins (Toney Haynes), Congaree Barry Jenkins, and Eric Jenkins; and special friend, Nina Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends. You are all invited to attend his Memorial service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., located at Unity Christian Fellowship, Bishop Chris Crump, 3833 Westerville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43224. Inhumation will be at a later date in Charleston, South Carolina.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019