Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian Fellowship,
3833 Westerville Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynold Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynold Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reynold Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins, Reynold
Reynold Jenkins, 57, sunrise July 14, 1962 until sunset November 4, 2019. Reynold was predeceased by his parents Congaree and Lorraine and brother Joseph. The relatives and friends of Mr. Reynold "Country" Jenkins, residence, Columbus, OH, and those of his ex-wife, Catherine Merritt; her children, Breanna, Sydney, and daughter, Lonice Daly; and siblings, S. Leroy Jenkins, C. Izetta Jenkins-Bonaparte (Lamar), Jackie Jenkins Rivers, E. Jerome Jenkins (Loleta), Minnie S. Jenkins (Toney Haynes), Congaree Barry Jenkins, and Eric Jenkins; and special friend, Nina Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends. You are all invited to attend his Memorial service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., located at Unity Christian Fellowship, Bishop Chris Crump, 3833 Westerville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43224. Inhumation will be at a later date in Charleston, South Carolina.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reynold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -