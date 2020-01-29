|
Haas, Rhea
Rhea Bileen (Sauselen) Haas, age 71, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Dayton, OH. She is survived by her daughter, Rena Beth Shuchat (Jeff Sebor) of Tipp City, OH; sister, Tamra Brumfield of New Albany, OH; grandchildren, Seth and Ella; step-grandchildren, Collin and Kyle; nieces and nephews; and life-long friends. Rhea is preceded in death by her parents William and Gloria Sauselen. Rhea was a 1966 graduate of Eastmoor High School in Columbus, Ohio and a dedicated employee of Simms Management-The Arbors of Yankee Vineyards for 15 years. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a future date. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020