Slawson, Rheta E.
1933 - 2020
Rheta E. Slawson, 86, passed away on September 18 of Covid-19 in Melbourne, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Slawson, and her son-in-law Harper Wren. Survived by daughters, Diane (William) Dawson of Dublin, OH, and Constance Wren of Palm Bay, FL; and son, Robert (Leah) Slawson of Columbus, OH.; grandchildren, Anastacia and Seth (Joy) Wren and Robert and Joshua Slawson; great grandchildren, Jack, Alana, Koa, and Malakai Wren. Cremation handled by Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association
.