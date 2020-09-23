1/
Rheta E. Slawson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rheta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slawson, Rheta E.
1933 - 2020
Rheta E. Slawson, 86, passed away on September 18 of Covid-19 in Melbourne, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Slawson, and her son-in-law Harper Wren. Survived by daughters, Diane (William) Dawson of Dublin, OH, and Constance Wren of Palm Bay, FL; and son, Robert (Leah) Slawson of Columbus, OH.; grandchildren, Anastacia and Seth (Joy) Wren and Robert and Joshua Slawson; great grandchildren, Jack, Alana, Koa, and Malakai Wren. Cremation handled by Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved