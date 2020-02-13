|
Church, Rhoda Yvonne
1930 - 2020
Rhoda Yvonne Church, 89, Columbus, Ohio, formerly from Plain City, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Born December 2, 1930 in London Ohio to Herbert and Mary Pauline McNeal and was the second of four children. She married Benjamin Church August 27, 1949 and was a hard-working, caring mother to seven children. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Patricia Lynn Church, Wayne Church, (CA), Benjamin Church, (CA), Kay Church, Sherri Church and Carol Mitchell (Tyrone), (AZ); grandchildren, Kelly Smith, John Penn, Brian Church, Benjamin and Christopher Church, Kristal Miller, Chelsea Caruso, Jeremy Church, Kenadi, Paige and Brooke Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Norma Freeman. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben, son Michael, brother Tom, and sister Ann. Rhoda found joy in raising her large family, helping others, writing poetry and listening to music. She became a regular on the jazz scene in Ohio and Arizona and was affectionately dubbed "The Jazz Lady" by friends in the Columbus area. She enjoyed hearing her favorite musicians, amassing a collection of music, along with great memories over the years of enjoying live music. Her familiar sayings, telephone chats, hand-written letters, her toe tappin' and wrist snappin' appreciation of good jazz will be remembered and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. A memorial service with visitation will be held from 10-11:30am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Forest Grove Cemetery in Plain City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Columbus Jazz arts group - https://www.jazzartsgroup.org/donate/. Online condolences are welcome at www. fergusonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020