Hanson, Jr, Rich
1969 - 2019
Rich Hanson, 49, died peacefully Friday morning, February 15 at his home in Blacklick, Ohio, after a struggle with cancer. Born on the east side of Columbus, Rich attended Christ the King and Bishop Hartley High School, playing on the 1987 State Championship football team. He was an avid sports fan and devoted follower of the Hartley Hawks and Ohio State Buckeyes. He attended St. Pius X in Reynoldsburg. Rich will be remembered for his quick wit, huge heart, and infectious humor. Rich was preceded in death by his mother Catherine Gatrell. He is survived by his father, Rick; and brother, Mark Hanson; step father, John Gatrell; and former spouse and dear friend, Denise DePalma. A devoted father, Rich is survived by his three children, Justin, 30, Jake, 21, and Samantha, 17. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Funeral mass to be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at St. Pius X, 1051 S. Waggoner Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's name may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association (ecaware.org) or to the Bishop Hartley Capital Vision Campaign (https://www.bishop-hartley.org/capital-vision/). Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019