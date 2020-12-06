1/1
Richard A. Beard
1939 - 2020
Beard, Richard A.
1939 - 2020
Richard A. "Dick" Beard, age 81, of Westerville, passed away December 5, 2020 at home. Owner/operator of Dick Beard Construction. Member of Church of the Messiah United Methodist. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Joy Y. Beard; children, Richard A. Beard, Ruth (Bob) Higginbotham, Michael (Denise) Beard and Jeffery (Hilary) Beard; grandchildren, James R. (Jennifer) Beard, Alexandria, Danielle, Tyler, Emily, Ryan, Luke, Grace and Maria; great-grandson, Zachary; faithful companion, Teddy. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Marvel Beard; in-laws, Ivan and Ruth Tope; Mike Beard, Jr., Molly (Doon) Beard, Colton and Olivia Beard. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m.. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
