Richard A. Roshon
1949 - 2020
Roshon, Richard A.
1949 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Allen Roshon, age 71, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 10 at home surrounded by his loving family. He spent over 50 years in the workforce at Ohio Bell, AT&T, Lucent and CEO of Capital Communications Concepts. An Army Veteran and member of American Legion Post 89, FOPA Lodge #5, The Moose #1427 and Alpha Club. He was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, fast cars, The Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be remembered as an exceptionally kind, generous, fun and loving man who never knew a stranger with total devotion and pride for his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ruth Roshon, brothers Roy "Rock" and Mark Roshon. Survived by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Janet (Klopfer) Roshon; daughter, Teri Roshon; son, Randall (Kara) Roshon; grandchildren, Jordan Roshon, Taylor Hinder and Raden Roshon; sister, Vicki Dolby; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15 from 11am-1pm at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, where a service will follow at 1pm. Pastor Molly King officiating. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to an above organization that Dick belonged to in his memory. To live stream the service go to https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/539852 or click the video link beneath the obit at www.morelandfuneralhome.com at the time of service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
01:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
