|
|
Wren, Richard A.
1939 - 2019
Richard A. "Dick" Wren, age 80, of Centerburg, OH passed away February 24, 2019 at home. Former owner of Wren Heating and Cooling. Member of Centerburg Church of Christ and Amvets Post 89. Graduate of Westerville High School in 1957. U.S. Navy veteran. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Bev; brothers, Bob (Mary) Wren of CO and Bill (Jean) Wren of Westerville; sister, Dorothy (Ron) Bleam of Troy, OH; many nieces and nephews including Mike Wren and Laurie Coleman. Friends may call at the JOHNSON-MELICK-MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 49 W. Church Street, Centerburg Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. Service will be held at Centerburg Church of Christ, 3830 S. Columbus Road, Centerburg, Friday at 11 a.m., Roger Crego, officiating. Interment Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019