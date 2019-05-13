|
|
Acklin, Richard
1929 - 2019
Richard C. Acklin was born on December 9, 1929 in Hartford, Connecticut and died on May 10, 2019 in Millersburg, Ohio at the age of 89 years old. Mr. Acklin is predeceased by his wife Shirley, parents Joseph and Dorothy Acklin and step-son Bruce Underwood. Richard is survived by his wife, Donna Acklin; children, Dorothy Acklin and Charles (Veronica) Barker; step-children, Dorothy Brown, Kenny Barney and Terry Barney; grandchildren, Richard (Christina) Graf, Jessica Graf, Jennie (Kevin) Bowers and Carrie Barker; great-grandchildren, Andrew Bowers, Brydon Copley and Skylyn Walls. In addition to those listed above he is survived by many loving Step-Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. For complete information and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019