Richard Aleshire

Aleshire, Richard

Richard Alan Aleshire, age 69, passed away on October 12, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. He was born November 20, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Luther and Jean (Perna) Aleshire, who preceded him in death. Richard was a proud graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School Class of 1968, and The Ohio State University, earning a BSBA in 1973 and a MSW in 1979. His 40 -year career in the field of social work, advocacy, and public health care administration exemplified his endless compassion for others. Richard was the Director of the Family Support Program at Nationwide Children's Hospital from 1979-1988, Supervisor of the Weekend Crisis Unit at Franklin County Children Services from 1983-1984, Executive Director of the Dublin Counseling Center from 1984-1993, Program Administrator with the Ohio Department of Health's HIV CARE Services from 1993-2006, and HIV Client Services Program Manager at the Washington State Department of Health from 2006 until he retired in 2018. Richard also had the honor of being appointed to the National CDC/HRSA Advisory Committee for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, and STD Prevention and Treatment from 2016-2019. Richard's work in the field of HIV/AIDS for over 25 years helped people access much needed health care and life-saving medications. It was important to Richard that people living with HIV or AIDS were heard and active participants with health care policy and program decisions. Equally impacted were staff who had the opportunity to be part of his team, and were constantly lifted by his passion, positivity, and his unwavering confidence in their skills and abilities. He was a devoted fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and attended many home and away football games and numerous bowl games. After moving to Washington from Columbus he would often host beat Michigan parties. He was also a long-time season ticket holder for Ohio State Women's basketball. Rich's passion for travel took him to many destinations across the USA and around the globe. He also enjoyed researching the places he would visit and plan his time there to take advantage of all that a destination had to offer. He is survived by brother, Jeff (Patti) Aleshire; niece, Liz Trolli (John) and their children, Anmarie, Dominic, Gabby, and Jay; nephew, Nic Aleshire and Nic's children, Hawk and Piper; several cousins; and many friends who will miss him greatly. For those interested in making a monetary memorial contribution in Richard's name, NASTAD has been designated to honor his legacy. Richard always looked forward to NASTAD meetings so he could participate in Hill visits in Washington DC or work to help make HIV medications more affordable.



