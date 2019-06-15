Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alexander


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Alexander Obituary
Alexander, Richard
Richard "Ricky" Lee Alexander, beloved son, brother, uncle and nephew departed this world on Monday, June 3, 2019. Ricky was born on January 22, 1959, to Raymond and Rose Cooper Alexander, the fifth of nine children. He attended Pope John XXIII, Roosevelt Jr. High School and graduated from South High School in 1978. Ricky worked for 25 years in the Nationwide Insurance Cafeteria. He enjoyed working there until his health prevented him from continuing. A fan of many sports especially baseball, football, boxing and basketball. Ricky was able to recall numerous facts about games and the athletes involved. He collected baseball cards for many decades. Also, he enjoyed working out with weights, reading body building magazines and listening to music. Ricky loved his family and enjoyed being around his nieces and nephews. He along with his nephew, Andre cared for his mother when she became ill. Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Antonio and Gerome Alexander. He leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Mary (Robert) Callahan, Eloise (Clarence) Mitchell, Charlene and Geraldine Alexander; brothers, Raymond, Jr. and David (Arlene); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Mass Monday, June 17, 2019 11 am The Community of Holy Rosary and St. John the Evangelist, 640 S. Ohio Ave, Father Jesse Chick, officiating where the family will receive friends 10 am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caliman Funeral Services
Download Now