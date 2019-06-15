|
Alexander, Richard
Richard "Ricky" Lee Alexander, beloved son, brother, uncle and nephew departed this world on Monday, June 3, 2019. Ricky was born on January 22, 1959, to Raymond and Rose Cooper Alexander, the fifth of nine children. He attended Pope John XXIII, Roosevelt Jr. High School and graduated from South High School in 1978. Ricky worked for 25 years in the Nationwide Insurance Cafeteria. He enjoyed working there until his health prevented him from continuing. A fan of many sports especially baseball, football, boxing and basketball. Ricky was able to recall numerous facts about games and the athletes involved. He collected baseball cards for many decades. Also, he enjoyed working out with weights, reading body building magazines and listening to music. Ricky loved his family and enjoyed being around his nieces and nephews. He along with his nephew, Andre cared for his mother when she became ill. Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Antonio and Gerome Alexander. He leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Mary (Robert) Callahan, Eloise (Clarence) Mitchell, Charlene and Geraldine Alexander; brothers, Raymond, Jr. and David (Arlene); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Mass Monday, June 17, 2019 11 am The Community of Holy Rosary and St. John the Evangelist, 640 S. Ohio Ave, Father Jesse Chick, officiating where the family will receive friends 10 am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019