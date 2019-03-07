|
|
Jenkins, Richard Allen
1940 - 2019
Richard Allen Jenkins, 78, of Baltimore, died comfortably with family by his side on March 6, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1940 to the late Bert and Mildred Jenkins in Cambridge, OH. Richard was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He worked for 39 years for ODOT, was a member of the Free Masons, Shriners, and the Trinity United Church of Christ in Baltimore. Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Jenkins; sons, Lon A. (Lisa) Jenkins, and James A. Jenkins; step-children, Steven (Dawn) Heughebart; and Lisa (Gene) Noskowiak; grandchildren, Jared, Macee, Adam, Dane, Isaac, Mady, and Avery; great-grandchildren, Maelee, Ella, Link, and Eliot; siblings, Connie, Howard, and Clay; and mother-in-law; Mildred Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will take place at 11 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N. High St., Baltimore, OH, 43105, officiated by Rev. Jill Dunlap. Caring Cremation will follow the service. Family and friends may visit at the church on Sunday from 2-5 PM, and again one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Trinity United Church of Christ. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019