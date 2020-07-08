1/
Richard Anelick
1956 - 2020
Anelick, Richard
1956 - 2020
Richard D. Anelick, age 63, of Westerville, loss his battle with cancer on Sunday, July 5 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Penny; sons, Christopher (Amber) and Matthew (Brooklynn); grandsons, Kyle, Tyler, Quintin, Alex, and Charlie; granddaughter, Halie; sisters, Gayle, Penny, and Michelle; as well as many other family members and friends. Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214. The family will receive guests from 4-6pm, followed by a funeral service at 6pm. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
