Ballantine, Richard

1945 - 2020

On Saturday May 9, 2020 Richard Wallis Ballantine passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Solvang, Ca.. Rick was born on January 30, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio to George and Elizabeth Ballantine. He attended The Rayen School where he was its star quarterback. He graduated from Columbia University in 1967 and was honored with the school's Scholar Athlete Award. He continued his education at the University Of Michigan where he earned an MBA with honors. While there, Rick was a graduate assistant to Bump Elliot and then Bo Schembechler, helping to coach the Michigan football team. Rick remained a diehard Michigan fan his entire life. Rick had a long and successful career in banking and finance working for First Chicago, Citibank and Banc One Leasing Corporation where he was President and CEO. It was at Citibank that he met his wife Molly of 40 years. Together they raised two sons, David and JJ. Rick loved to mentor and he was a role model to many. He didn't want the limelight or credit, only the opportunity to make a difference while quietly helping in the background. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. He was a presence. Along with his wife and sons, Rick is survived by his brother John W. Ballantine and the many loving and devoted members of his extended family.



