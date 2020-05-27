Richard Bernsdorf
Bernsdorf, Richard
Richard Allen Bernsdorf, 89, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away May 14. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School, class of 1948 and from The Ohio State University, class of 1952. He was a food broker in Columbus for many years before moving to San Diego and then to Tulsa. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Hetsch Bernsdorf; a son, Dr. Mark Bernsdorf (Crystal); and a daughter, Dr Lynn Clutter (Bruce) of Tulsa; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Arrangements care of Moore Funeral Home.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
