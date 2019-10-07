|
|
Berry, Richard
Richard Allen Berry, age, 71, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on September 19, 2019, at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, MD, surrounded by family and medical staff due to an automobile accident in the Baltimore area. He is survived by wife of 50 years, Janet L. (McClure) Berry; sons, Edgar Allen Berry (Peg) and James William Berry (Casey); grandson, Dawson James Berry; granddaughters, Chelsey Hunter (Ian) and Kenzie Streng; great grandson, Axel Hunter; nephew, Matt Weygandt (Melissa); niece, Michelle Kilner (Dan). He is preceded in death by parents Edgar John Berry and Mildred L. Hershey Berry, brother Edgar John Berry II, daughter-in-law Michelle Wickline Berry. Richard was a graduate of The Ohio State University in 1970 with a BA in music education, he was a four- year member and squad leader in The Ohio State University Marching Band, he completed a MA in music education in 1975, and was a high school band director throughout Ohio and southern Indiana for 36 years. He retired from teaching in 2005 after spending 16 wonderful years in Jackson, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held at Richard's last teaching position, Jackson High School, 500 Vaughn St., Jackson, Ohio. The celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4PM in the gymnasium with family receiving friends immediately prior from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider "paying forward" by donating to one of Richard's favorite causes: The Richard Berry Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jackson City Schools Band Boosters, P.O. Box 255, Jackson, OH 45640; ONLINE to – GIVE TO OSU - The TBDBITL Scholarship Fund #607138 or GIVE TO OSU - Courtney Williams Fund in Heart Failure Research #315265. The service will be officiated by Associate Pastor, Janie Karl, from Christ United Methodist Church and directed by the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson, OH. To read more about Richard's life and visit the online guestbook, go to www.lewisgillum.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019