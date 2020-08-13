Bill, Richard "DB"
Richard/Dick "DB" Bill used to say "if it's worth doing, it's worth doing well". He lived his life well. We joked that we should do "everything in moderation, buddy" but that was because he showed his family and friends how to live well and squeeze the most joy and friendship out of each day. If you didn't know DB, you hadn't met him. Richard Anthony Bill, 79, of Columbus, OH, died August 9, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He grew up in Reedsburg, WI surrounded by his dearest family and friends. He excelled being a 4-sport athlete throughout high school and played basketball in College. He graduated with an honor degree in Economics from Assumption College in Worcester, MA where he was elected class president for an unprecedented four years. He served his country as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. During his time in Marines, he met wife, Helynn (Lynn) Smith. They were married on April 29, 1967 in Rosemont, IL and as always surrounded by the love of family and friends. (This is a common theme for DB). He worked for Xerox and in public warehousing. He became President and CEO of The Merchandise Warehouse Company in Columbus, OH. DB was a leader and innovator in public warehousing and distributions systems for over 25 years. He was a selected as an "Outstanding Young Man of America" by the United States Jaycees. Throughout his life, he was an avid competitor in everything he did. He won too many titles to mention here from golf, tennis, ping pong, and fishing. He even competed in the National Team Championship for North American Walleye Anglers in 2002. Go fish! He had many fishing trips from Lake Erie to Alaska with too many good buddies to mention. He taught us to "Keep a tight line" and "Keep our powder dry". Lynn and DB always said that our family is a circle of strength and love, with every birth and every union, the circle will grow, every joy shared adds more love, every crisis faced together, makes the circle stronger. They raised three strong daughters, Kristi, Laurie, and Andrea. After his retirement, he enjoyed caring for his grandchildren and supporting them in every sporting event to school play and every milestone in between. His brothers James A. Bill and Thomas J. Bill and parents Alban and Irene Bill met him at Heaven's door. His siblings, Chub, Betty, and Mike still 'hold down the fort' here on earth. His immediate family of Lynn, Kristi (Brian Cooper), Laurie (Brock Marbaugh), Andrea (Brenda Seggerman) will continue his legacy. His grandchildren Cort and BAM Marbaugh and Franki and Lexi Cooper will continue his circle of love. We know that he's like Allstate and in good hands. Ditto. We will be having a celebration of life mass at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, August 18 at 11AM. There will be a virtual option as well. Due to high risk family members, we are going to save hugs for future celebration. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
.