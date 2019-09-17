The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
1934 - 2019
Richard Branch Obituary
Branch, Richard
1934 - 2019
Richard N. Branch, 84, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born November 10, 1934 in Algoma, West Virginia to the late Eugene and Anna (Johnson) Branch. He was a graduate of Elkhorn H.S. Proud U.S. Air Force veteran and was retired from the United States Postal Service. Richard was an avid traveler and enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing with his beloved dog, Midnight. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Shirley Branch. Richard is survived by his children, Richard "Kevin" (Sonja) Branch and Kristinn "Kris" Branch; brothers, Donald Branch, Gilbert "Warren" (Delores) Branch, and Clinton (Barbara) Branch; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Humane. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
