Brandt, Richard
1945 - 2020
Richard Brandt, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born November 7, 1945, to Fred and Jean Brandt. He is survived by his wife, Susan Fagan; his mother, Jean; his brother, David (Pam) Brandt; his daughter, Kristin (Kevin) Dwyer; sons, John (Carrie) Brandt, Christopher (Olivia) Brandt; nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. Rick served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in December, 1972. HIs math acumen led to a distinguished career in hardware and software development at Bell Laboratories and Lucent Technologies. He enjoyed many hobbies; among his favorite were gardening, photography, fishing, hiking and volunteering as a docent at the Columbus Zoo. Among family and friends, he was known as Garlic King. A Celebration of Life will be announced once the family is able to set a date. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Richard Brandt may be made to the Columbus Zoo, 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell, Ohio 43065 or The Wilds, 14000 International Road, Cumberland, Ohio 43732. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME 55, E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020