Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Brandt


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Brandt Obituary
Brandt, Richard
1945 - 2020
Richard Brandt, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born November 7, 1945, to Fred and Jean Brandt. He is survived by his wife, Susan Fagan; his mother, Jean; his brother, David (Pam) Brandt; his daughter, Kristin (Kevin) Dwyer; sons, John (Carrie) Brandt, Christopher (Olivia) Brandt; nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. Rick served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in December, 1972. HIs math acumen led to a distinguished career in hardware and software development at Bell Laboratories and Lucent Technologies. He enjoyed many hobbies; among his favorite were gardening, photography, fishing, hiking and volunteering as a docent at the Columbus Zoo. Among family and friends, he was known as Garlic King. A Celebration of Life will be announced once the family is able to set a date. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Richard Brandt may be made to the Columbus Zoo, 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell, Ohio 43065 or The Wilds, 14000 International Road, Cumberland, Ohio 43732. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME 55, E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -