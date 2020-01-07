|
|
Butts, Richard
1937 - 2020
Richard Dee "Dick" Butts, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Father Dan Millisor Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read full obituary and extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020