Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3730 Broadway
Richard Butts


1937 - 2020
Richard Butts Obituary
Butts, Richard
1937 - 2020
Richard Dee "Dick" Butts, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Father Dan Millisor Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read full obituary and extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
