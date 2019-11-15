|
|
Byron, Richard
1932 - 2019
Richard A. Byron, 87, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away on November 14, 2019. "Rick" was raised in Lyndhurst, N.J. by the late Walter and Maria (Hogg) Byron. After high school, Rick joined and served in the US Navy on the USS Midway for four years from 7/12/1950 until being honorably discharged on 5/7/1954. He then attended Ohio University earning an electrical engineering degree. Rick then began a 45-year career with American Electric Power (AEP) in New York City proudly achieving Chief Electrical Engineer position until he retired in 1996. He was married to Patricia Ward for 46 years until her death in 2002. Rick and Pat raised their five children in Fairfield, NJ until they moved to Worthington, Ohio in 1981. Rick remarried in 2009 to Nancy Moran until her death in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his brother Walter. Rick is survived by his children, Alison (Mike) Wolz, Karen (John) Napolitano, Dianne (Clayton) Boras, Chris Byron and Jeff (Nancy) Byron. He is also survived by his grandchildren, the Dozen Couzins, Bryan (Jesse), Nick, Mariah, Marisa, Alec, Julianna, Evan, Mikayla, Erika, Emily, Cassidy and Justin. A funeral celebrating Rick's life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. His family will receive friends from 10am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at . To share memories of condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019