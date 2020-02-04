|
|
Johnston, Richard C.
1922 - 2020
Richard C. Johnston, born February 20, 1922 in the Perry Co. town of Glenford, Ohio to parents, Carl H. and Edna Loretta Johnston. He graduated from Glenford High School in 1940, and served in the 3rd Division, Infantry during World War II at the Anzio Beachhead in Italy. He received a BME degree from the Conservatory of Music at Capital University and an MME from The Oberlin Conservatory of Music with post-grad work at Columbia University and The Ohio State University. He was the Associate Director of the famous Columbus Boychoir from 1948-50, and director of the choir at The Board Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus from 1950-75. He was Professor of Voice and Choral Director at Capital University from 1950-1979 and directed the Choir at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City from 1992-2001, where he wrote the music to St. John's Sesquicentennial Hymn. He is survived by his brother Ralph of Grove City, a son, David of Columbus, a son, Tim of Pickerington, and a daughter, Linda McAllister of Dallas, Texas. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee with whom he owned and operated the Dell Restaurant in Columbus during the seventies. His first wife, mother of his children, and their son Michael are also deceased. He has several published anthems and has spent years as a composer and freelance writer, including his semi-autobiography Glenford Sketches. Friends may visit on Friday, from 10-11 AM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City. Family interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Glenford, Ohio. In place of flowers, he has requested that a donation be made to the Choir of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020