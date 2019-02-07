|
|
Cameron, Richard
1933 - 2019
Richard Kenneth Cameron, 85, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away peacefully February 5. He was born February 19, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded by death by his parents Kenneth Cameron and Margretta Cameron. Surviving family include sisters, Marilynn (Donald) Dodson of Worthington, Ohio, Joyce Aubuchon of Powell, Ohio; son, Mark (Kathy) Cameron of Lewis Center, Ohio; daughter, Mari Limbaugh of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Trisha Cameron, Joshua Cameron, Courtney Williams, Ashley Limbaugh, and Isaac Limbaugh; and great grandchildren. Richard was a 1951 graduate of Grandview Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He worked in real estate for most of his life, was an early member of the Columbus Ski Club and enjoyed hiking and bicycling - several trips with TOSRV – Columbus Outdoor Pursuits, and RAGBRAI across Iowa. He enjoyed his later years hiking many of the Metro Parks. Family will receive friends Monday, February 11 at 10am with services at 11am at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019