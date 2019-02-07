The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cameron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Cameron


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Cameron Obituary
Cameron, Richard
1933 - 2019
Richard Kenneth Cameron, 85, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away peacefully February 5. He was born February 19, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded by death by his parents Kenneth Cameron and Margretta Cameron. Surviving family include sisters, Marilynn (Donald) Dodson of Worthington, Ohio, Joyce Aubuchon of Powell, Ohio; son, Mark (Kathy) Cameron of Lewis Center, Ohio; daughter, Mari Limbaugh of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Trisha Cameron, Joshua Cameron, Courtney Williams, Ashley Limbaugh, and Isaac Limbaugh; and great grandchildren. Richard was a 1951 graduate of Grandview Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He worked in real estate for most of his life, was an early member of the Columbus Ski Club and enjoyed hiking and bicycling - several trips with TOSRV – Columbus Outdoor Pursuits, and RAGBRAI across Iowa. He enjoyed his later years hiking many of the Metro Parks. Family will receive friends Monday, February 11 at 10am with services at 11am at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now