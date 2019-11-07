|
|
Casto, Richard
A funeral service for Richard (Casey) Casto, 74, of Thornville, will be held at 11am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Etna United Methodist Church, 500 Pike Street, SW, Etna, Ohio 43018. Burial will follow in the Pataskala Cemetery. Calling hours will be observed at the Etna United Methodist Church, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 4-7pm. HOSKINSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE is serving the family. For complete obituary information please refer to: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019