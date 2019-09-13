|
Childs, Richard
1920 - 2019
Richard Austin Childs, Jr., 99, of Worthington, OH passed away on September 5, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1920 in Columbia, S.C. He grew up in New York City and attended the New York World's Fair in 1939. He was in the Army from 1943-1946, serving in Europe during the war. He graduated from Carnegie Tech University. He married Marcia Daub in 1948 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. He was an avid tennis and ping pong player. Survivors include his son, Austin (Deb) Childs of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brad) Dunajcik of St. Louis, MO, Erica Childs of Los Angeles, CA, Amy (Alan) Durst of Columbus, OH, Joe (Nikki) Williman of Cleveland, OH, Jesse (Alex) Williman of Fostoria, OH; nephews, Chuck Hummel, Dick Hummel, Jim Hummel, and John Childs; and nieces, Lisa Hummel, Cathy Childs Applewhite, and Rebecca Childs Fowler. Preceding him in death were his wife Marcia Daub Childs, daughter Anne (Jon) Williman, grandson Brett E. Childs, his parents Richard A Childs and Reaux Jones Childs, brothers Brevard Childs and Wylie Childs, and sister Anne Childs Hummel. Memorial services will be held at Worthington Christian Village on September 21 at 10:30 a.m. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019