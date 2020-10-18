1/
Richard Christensen
1944 - 2020
Christensen, Richard
1944 - 2020
Richard Vern Christensen, age 76, of Canal Winchester, OH passed away October 17, 2020. He was born January 1, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Richard and Lelia Christensen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, William "Rusty" Christensen. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Marjorie Christensen; and three daughters, Diane Christensen, Christine (Jason) Ulmenstine and Lisa Christensen. Family and friends may visit 11-1:00pm on Thursday, October 22, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Interment at Field of Honor Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
