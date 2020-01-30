|
|
Clark, Richard
1963 - 2020
Richard Alan Clark, 56, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 27, 2020. He was from New Albany, Ohio and born on October 29, 1963. He was the beloved son of the late Liselotte and Walter Clark. Rich is survived by his loving wife, Gina; son, Jesse; daughter, Hannah; and daughters, Chelsea and Courtney Hamann; and granddaughter, Malyia. He is also survived by brothers, Roger (Karen) and Brent (Missy); nephew, Brandon; and niece, Haylee Clark. Rich is the retired owner of Clark's Carpet Installation. He was a member of Northeast Baptist Church and loved the Lord. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed his friends, loved to laugh, joke, and have a good time. He also loved to prank for fun. Rich loved the family dog Angel. His family was everything to him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Northeast Baptist Church, 4444 Westerville Rd., Cols, 43231. Family and friends may gather at 1pm prior to the service at 2pm officiated by father-in-law Pastor Jerry Sickles. The church will be accepting flower deliveries on Friday, February 21 between 10am-12pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020