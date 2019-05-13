|
Colburn, Richard
1937 - 2019
Richard P. Colburn, AKA Deer Creek Dick, due to his love of cowboy action shooting and everything cowboy, passed away at age 82 on May 7, 2019. He was born February 1, 1937 in Columbus, OH. He was a highly regarded employee and retired from Columbia Gas Company. He had a full and adventurous life enjoying hunting, fishing, motorcycling, gun collecting and most of all, family. He was a kind and thoughtful man who never met a stranger. He is survived by numerous children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great, great grandchild, siblings, extended family and many friends. He will be greatly missed. At his request a simple, casual celebration of life picnic is planned for family and friend's at a favorite hunting spot in Logan, OH on June 1. For further details please email [email protected] In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice at https://fairhopehospice.org/donation-page/ Online Obituary/Condolences at www.edwardsfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019