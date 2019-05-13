Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Colburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Colburn


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Colburn Obituary
Colburn, Richard
1937 - 2019
Richard P. Colburn, AKA Deer Creek Dick, due to his love of cowboy action shooting and everything cowboy, passed away at age 82 on May 7, 2019. He was born February 1, 1937 in Columbus, OH. He was a highly regarded employee and retired from Columbia Gas Company. He had a full and adventurous life enjoying hunting, fishing, motorcycling, gun collecting and most of all, family. He was a kind and thoughtful man who never met a stranger. He is survived by numerous children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great, great grandchild, siblings, extended family and many friends. He will be greatly missed. At his request a simple, casual celebration of life picnic is planned for family and friend's at a favorite hunting spot in Logan, OH on June 1. For further details please email [email protected] In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice at https://fairhopehospice.org/donation-page/ Online Obituary/Condolences at www.edwardsfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now