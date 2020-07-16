Colvin, Richard
1949 - 2020
Richard James Colvin, age 70, of Pickerington, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a 10 month valiant struggle against glioblastoma - a very aggressive brain cancer - located in his thalamus. Richard was born November 6, 1949 to the late Thomas and Verena (Mackin) Colvin, in Downers Grove, Illinois. Born a rebel and a free spirit he also became a passionate, life-loving and righteous man. He gave his all to his children, grandchildren and wife, all of whom he adored and to whom he gave the best of himself. Richard attended college at the University of Southern Illinois. During his college years in Carbondale in the 60's he studied history and philosophy, taught himself how to play the guitar, and also was the lead singer of a popular cover band: "Love Tower". During the Vietnam War he served in the US Air Force. He was stationed in Greece and England, traveling through Europe and even golfed representing the Air Force in Spain. He started his career at AT&T as a clerk and self-taught minicomputers architecture, operating systems and languages. He was promoted to supervisor of minicomputers support and eventually became an accomplished engineer as part of the prestigious ATT Bell Laboratories. During these times he attended the University of Maryland for computer science studies. It was at Bell Labs where he met his beloved wife of 22 years (Luz) Aurora. Retired from ATT after 35+ years, he went on to work for Chase Manhattan IT and later on for McGraw Hill/TCS IT. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, being lucky enough to witness the greatest World Series of all time with the 2016 Chicago Cubs defeating the Cleveland Indians. He thoroughly enjoyed deep fishing adventures, was an admirable golfer, bowler and softball player. He loved world traveling. Richard was also married to Ann, his college years' best friend, and to Norma the mother of his three oldest children. Richard is preceded in death by his sisters Susan Colvin and Mary Jane Straub, brother William Colvin and brother-in-law Dale Dewitt. He is survived by his loving wife, Aurora; daughters, Nancy (James Coleman) Colvin, Karen (Todd Strope) Colvin, Laura (Joseph) Speakman Rivera, Diana Rivera; sons, Kevin Colvin, and Matthew Colvin-Rodriguez; his grandchildren, Juliana, Karsen, Vivienne, Declan and Jonah; sister, Nancy Dewitt; brother, Thomas 'Buzzy' (Judy) Colvin; and sister-in-law, Kay (Dunn) Colvin. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Brain Tumor Association at https://give.abta.org/give/261975/#!/donation/checkout
or to the National Aphasia Association at https://www.aphasia.org/donate/
. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Services limited on Saturday due to the coronavirus (contact the family for details). Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com