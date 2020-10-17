1/
Richard Dean
1947 - 2020
Dean, Richard
Richard "Rick" Dean age 72, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence. Retired truck driver Berwick Steel after 30 years of service. After retirement, owner/operator with RADTAD Ltd. Veteran US Navy. Member of Whitehall Senior Center. He was a Boy Scout leader for over 8 years and a model train enthusiast. Survived by loving wife of 51 years, Terry Dean; children, David (Melissa) Dean, Robert Dean, Mandy (Ed) Wolski; grandchildren, C.J. Price, Cameron Dean, Mason Dean; great granddaughter Lilly Price; siblings, Connie (Lynn) Anderson, Diana Enzminger, Byron (Denise) Dean, Debbie (Jim) Martens, Bruce (Wendy) Dean; many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Esther and Harold Dean and his faithful companion Duck. Funeral service Tuesday 6:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call from 4:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
