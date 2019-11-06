The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dearwester


1931 - 2019
Richard Dearwester Obituary
Dearwester, Richard
1931 - 2019
Richard "Hocko" Dearwester, age 88, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mt Carmel Grove City. Retired from Columbus Bolt and Forging. Veteran US Army. He was an avid collector of basically everything you could imagine. Preceded in death by parents Richard Sr and Helen Dearwester, wife Diane, brothers David and Don, niece Tina Sayre. Survived by brothers and sisters, Joe (Kathy) Dearwester, Mary Ann Warren, Gloria (Allen) Doerr and Dan (Mary) Dearwester; special niece and nephew as well as caretakers, Cindy (Jeff) White and J.D. Dearwester; close buddies, Leonard, Gary, Cornelius and the hat man; numerous other family and friends, as well as his beloved cats. There will be a memorial mass announced for a later date. Arrangements have been completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
