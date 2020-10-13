Deitch, Richard
1940 - 2020
Richard H. Deitch, 80, of Worthington, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at home. Survived by beloved wife, Barbara "Bobbi"; daughter, Linda (Andrew) Resnik; granddaughter, Melanie; and brother, Louis (Sharon) Deitch; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His parents were Samuel and Lea Deitch. Richard graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in metallurgy. As a materials scientist, he specialized in crystal growth. He was a talented songwriter and loved good puns. Private service for family only; interment at Flint Cemetery, Worthington. A memorial will be held after the pandemic ends. Donations in Richard's memory are preferred to the PAN Foundation to help prostate cancer patients pay for treatment. A more complete story of his amazing life is online at www.schoedinger.com
