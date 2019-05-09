|
|
Weber, Richard Dick
1925 - 2019
Richard Dick Weber, 93, passed away on May 9, 2019. He was born in Coilumbus, OH on November 3, 1925. Richard worked as a High School Teacher and Administrator for 42 years with the Columbus Public Schools. He was a Mason in the Goodale Lodge, member of Phi Delta Kappa, Crossroads United Methodist Church, Past President of West High School Alumni Association. Richard was a veteran serving as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1944-46. He was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Mary Weber, also the parents that raised him, Charles Covert and Marie Mildred (Jonas) Weber, sister Mary Beth McSchooler. Surviving family includes son, William W. Weber; grandchildren, Richard S. Weber, Kristen M. Weber; great-grandson, Wesley B. Weber; daughter-in-law, Kay S. Weber; granddaughter-in-law, Laura N. (Schooley) Weber. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will be held at 11am Monday, May 13, 2019 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1100 South Hague Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Church or The Ohio State University College of Education and Human Ecology Student Financial Aid Fund #302808, The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2019