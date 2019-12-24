|
|
Dowalter, Richard
1918 - 2019
Richard M. Dowalter, age 101, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio on August 14, 1918 to the late Albert and Abbie (Maple) Dowalter. Also preceding in death was his loving wife of 53 years Lola (Lesh) Dowalter; daughter Susan Dowalter; and sister Margaret Bast. He served in the Army during World War II and was a graduate of OSU in Civil Engineering. Richard will be deeply missed by his daughters, Barbara (Barry Woods) Dowalter and Sally Bergquist; grandchildren, Cheryl Butler and David Maurer; 3 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019, where family will receive friends immediately following until 5pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232 or Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019