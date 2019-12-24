The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dowalter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dowalter


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Richard Dowalter Obituary
Dowalter, Richard
1918 - 2019
Richard M. Dowalter, age 101, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio on August 14, 1918 to the late Albert and Abbie (Maple) Dowalter. Also preceding in death was his loving wife of 53 years Lola (Lesh) Dowalter; daughter Susan Dowalter; and sister Margaret Bast. He served in the Army during World War II and was a graduate of OSU in Civil Engineering. Richard will be deeply missed by his daughters, Barbara (Barry Woods) Dowalter and Sally Bergquist; grandchildren, Cheryl Butler and David Maurer; 3 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019, where family will receive friends immediately following until 5pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232 or Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now