Richard E. Hartman
1951 - 2020
Richard E. Hartman, 68, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of June 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 12, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio, Rick grew up on the Westside, graduated from Central High School in 1969 and played on the Pirate's baseball team. His first job was a newspaper delivery boy and after graduation, was a tool and die apprentice. However, his pride and greatest accomplishment, was working and retiring from the Columbus Fire Department as Fire Fighter and Paramedic, for over 30 years. Rick was also a member of Alton Darby Cypress Wesleyan Church. Playing baseball was Rick's passion and he also enjoyed long road trips on his motorcycle. A true outdoorsman, Rick cherished the times hunting and fishing with his Dad where they joked and pulled pranks on each other, sometimes more than they hunted. Later, he loved coaching little league and high school football for his grandsons at Central Crossing High School in Grove City. His most recent adventure was hiking a section of the Appalachian Trail with his friend, Roger. Rick is survived by his two sons, Jason (Mieke) Hartman and Jesse (Tessa) Hartman with former wife, Ellen York; stepsons, Charles (Kelly) Williamson, Robert Williamson, Joseph (Tina) Williamson with wife, Sandra Hartman; 13 grandchildren and 2 greats; mother, June Hartman; sisters, Lori (Barbara) Hartman and Teresa Oiler; many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Preceded in death by devoted wife of 30 years, Sandra E. Hartman, father Kenneth L. Hartman, brother Kenny Lee Hartman and brother-in-law Bryan E. Oiler. Visitation will be held at SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, OH on Sunday, June 21, from 1:30-5:30pm with service on Monday, June 22, at 10:30am. Burial will follow at ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, OH. Due to Coronavirus precautions, please wear a mask at all times. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
01:30 - 05:30 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
JUN
22
Service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
