Hayslip, Richard E.
1933 - 2020
Richard E. Hayslip, beloved husband, father, and sibling, age 86, of Dublin, Ohio, joined his Savior Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born July 6, 1933 at Leesburg, Ohio of the late Howard and Helen (Warner) Hayslip. Richard was retired from AT&T and served in the U.S. Army (June 3, 1953-April 29, 1955). He is preceded in death by his first wife of 61 years, Joan (Evans) Hayslip, brother Jerry Hayslip, and granddaughter Maria Hayslip, and survived by his second wife, Suzanne Hayslip of 4 years; brother, Jim (Mary Lou) Hayslip; sons, Rick (Cher), Randy, Rod (Jeanne), Rob (Sarah), and Roger (Becky); and grandchildren, Trevor, Danielle, Amber, Ashley, Amanda, Morgan, and Evan; along with g-grandchildren, Henry, Quinn, and Solene. Richard was an active member and faithful servant of Jerome United Methodist Church, a BSA Scoutmaster, and since retirement enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his cabin, and woodworking. He will be missed by his family and community, but not forgotten. Because of the current times, there will be a graveside service for close family only and he will be interred at Jerome Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020