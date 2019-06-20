Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM

1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Richard E. Huff


Richard E. Huff Obituary
Huff, Richard E.
1942 - 2019
Richard E. Huff, Jr., age 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Graduate of Grandview Heights High School, veteran U.S. Marine Corps. Retired inspector for GM. Member of Masons, Shriners and Eastern Star. Survived by loving wife, Diane; son, Richard {Gina) Huff; grandchildren, Nikki and Cody; brothers, Randy and Gary Huff. Richard's family will receive friends 3-7 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, where funeral will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Pastor Dale George, Presiding. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, with Military Honors. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 21, 2019
