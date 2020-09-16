1/
Richard E. Lee
1941 - 2020
Richard E. Lee, age 79, Friday, September 11, 2020. After a long, hard battle with depression, his soul is at peace and he's on a new journey. Dick (as his family knew him) was a happy, loving, kind spirited man who loved his family and friends. He and Jeanette, married over 51 years and lost her only a month ago. He loved to travel and visited so many destinations throughout the country. Dick was born in Columbus, Ohio, and was a 1959 graduate from Marion Franklin High School Where he still maintained close friendships. He retired from General Motors after 31 years of service and was previously an active member of the Luther B. Turner Masonic Lodge. Richard also tirelessly lead the Huntington's Disease Organization fundraisers to find a cure for Jeanette's disease and others. Richard was preceded in death by his precious wife Jeanette, his dear son James and his parents Joseph and Jeanne Lee. He is survived by son, Ron (Sheri) Lee; step-daughter, Sheila (Wes) Hunter; sisters, Nancy Byrd and Nina (Mike) Kennard; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. When we've lost someone so dear to us, he will live forever in our hearts as we will never stop loving him. The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm, Friday, September 18, 2020, at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH, where Funeral Services will be held at 1pm. Interment Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
