|
|
Miller, Richard E.
1936 - 2019
Richard E. Miller, PhD, age 83, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Retired school administrator and teacher. He received degrees from Capital University, The Ohio State University. Richard taught at Canton McKinley High School and Upper Arlington High School. He was a high school principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent of Big Walnut school district. He retired as deputy superintendent of Westerville City Schools. Member of Ohio Retired Teachers Association. Attended Xenos Christian Fellowship. Preceded in death by parents Wilbert and Leone Miller, and wife of 49 years, Dorene Miller. Survived by wife, Sandra Nicholson; brother-in-law, Bill (Barbara) Weagly of Big Canoe, GA; sister-in-law, Jeannette (Wes) Wesley of Westerville. OH; nieces, Christine (Van) Barron of GA, Laura (Whitney) Fite of GA; nephews, William (Elizabeth) Wesley, Westerville, OH, Jeffrey (Julie) Wesley of Tucson, AZ, and Robert (Denise) Wesley of Westerville, OH; several great nieces and nephews. At Dick's request there will be no calling hours or memorial. Private interment to be held in Huron, OH at a later date. Friends, if they wish, may contribute to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Dick's family would like to thank the staff of Parkside Village of Westerville for their kindness and consideration during his time there. A special thank you to Hitela, Ernestine and Mildred Thomas for their loving care. We also wish to thank the nurses and staff of Capital City Hospice for sharing their gift of compassion and love with Dick and family. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019