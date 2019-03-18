Home

Richard E. Morris

Richard E. Morris Obituary
Morris, Richard E.
Richard E. Morris, of West Jefferson, OH, was born on July 19, 1942, and passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He spent 18 years on the Chesapeake Bay as a Fisherman For Hire, he is retired from OSU Hospital, and he was a member of the VFW Post 7005, and the American Legion Post 201. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Jay and Nancy Morris, sister Francis Sullivan, 1 step son Charles Campbell. He entered the U.S. Military in 1960 and discharged in 1968. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Linda for 33 years; 4 children, Tammy, Tracy, Jay R., and Shayne; 3 stepchildren, Chris, Paula, Craig. He will be greatly missed by his 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and his dog, Jake. The family will receive friends at The RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Services will immediately follow visitation at 1PM. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
