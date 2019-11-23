|
Williams Jr., Richard E.
1949 - 2019
Richard E. Williams Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 3, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly; daughters, Christine (Barry), Pamela; Son, Paul (Misty); and six granddaughters, Samantha, Ashley, Brittany, Taylor, Madison, and Lauren. Also survived by mother, Elizabeth Guyzinger; and sisters, Linda (Joe), Kelly; and sister-in-law Gigi. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-8pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11am, Wednesday November 27, 2019. Interment to follow in procession at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view full obituary and share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019