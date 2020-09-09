Berger, Richard Edward
Richard Edward Berger, age 91, passed away September 8, 2020 peacefully at home in Columbus while surrounded by family. Richard "Dick" Berger loved the Lord, his Catholic faith and his family. Enjoyed sitting in front of the fireplace, working in the yard, rooting for the Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Cardinals, fishing trips to Canada, the Bexley Conservation Club, puzzles, euchre, trapshooting, spending time in his workshop, grilling out, sharing a cold beer with friends, flannel shirts and toothpicks. He was born and raised in Buffalo, NY, obtained his aeronautical engineering degree from Tri-State University and was employed by North American Aviation/Rockwell for over 35 years. Obtained his pilot's license and flew a Cessna 170 for many years. Attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was an active parishioner for over 55 years, active with many ministries especially the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Member of the Bexley Conservation Club since 1972. Preceded in death by his grandson Daniel Arnold, parents Edward and Rose Berger, brothers Gene (Teresa) and Edward Berger, Jr., sisters Rosemary Berger and Sr. Gemma Marie Berger, MM. He is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years, Carol A. (Garrity) Berger; children, Kathleen (Kevin) Arnold, Sharon (Rich) Ryan, David (Patricia) Berger, Michael (Megan) Berger; grandchildren, Michael (Brianna) Arnold and Alison Arnold, Rachel, Abby and Evan Ryan, Theresa (Joey) Moore, Sarah (Adam) Searles, Matthew, Mary, and Susan Berger, Andrew, Caroline and Olivia Berger; many in-laws, nieces and nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday, September 11 from 4-7pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 12 at 10am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 East Broad Street. Father William Arnold, Celebrant. Internment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Richard's name to one of the following: St. Vincent de Paul Society – c/o Holy Spirit Church, 4383 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213, to benefit local neighbors in need; Mt. Carmel Hospice – online at www.mountcarmelfoundation.org
or c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213, please mention "Mt. Carmel Hospice Fund". Visit www.egan-ryan.com
