Edwards, Richard
1953 - 2019
Richard Gardner Edwards, age 66, of Thompsons Station, TN, passed away on August 10, 2019. Born in Worthington, OH to the late Robert Paul Edwards and Dorothy Gardner Edwards. He retired from Worthington Cylinders after more than thirty years of service. The memories of this fantastic man who was a beloved companion, father, friend and extraordinary professional will remain in our hearts forever. He leaves behind his loving wife, Maria Almeida Edwards; children, Rebecca (Tim) Smith, Richard C. (Dr. Amber Kostelansky) Edwards and Robert Paul Edwards; step-children, Carlos Henriques and Rui Daniel Henriques; sisters, Barbara Sommer and Janet (Jim) Wenzell; granddaughter, Elizabeth Edwards. Preceded in death by sister Nancy Edwards. The family will receive friends on September 1, 2019 from 1-3PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019